Pan-Asian channel operator Celestial Tiger Entertainment has made its first foray into Africa with the launch of action channel KIX on MultiChoice’s DStv.

KIX will launch on DStv’s Premium, Compact Plus and Compact packages across Africa from 1 October.

Action fans can enjoy a high octane blend of martial arts, action and thriller movies from the East and West on KIX, all presented in English. As well as blockbuster premieres, KIX will also showcase never-seen-before movies from the various action genres, including kung fu classics from the Shaw Brothers library, action comedies, adventure and fantasy action franchises and action thrillers.

Fans of Asian action movies will see Jackie Chan, Jet Li, Donnie Yen and Bruce Lee in action alongside other Asian action stars.

KIX is available on channel 114 on MultiChoice’s DStv platforms across Africa as well as MultiChoice’s Showmax service which starts on 2 October, with 30 action titles offered on demand every month.





Commenting on the deal, Celestial Tiger president Ofanny Choi said: “We are very excited to be launching KIX on DStv in Africa with MultiChoice. Asian action entertainment has always resonated well with audiences worldwide, and we are proud to work with MultiChoice to bring this popular genre to viewers in Africa. With KIX’s proven success in Asia, we are confident we can deliver the best of action movies from Asia to our African audience.”

Added John Ugbe, MultiChoice Nigeria MD: “We at MultiChoice are delighted to announce the launch of KIX, a channel that will expand our viewers’ content slate, giving them more variety and entertainment. Our customers are at the heart of everything we do and new collaborations such as this help us expand their viewing experience.”