“Consumers are rapidly adopting new OTT services and viewing on a growing plethora of devices, so it’s more important than ever for video providers to offer differentiated, highly-immersive viewing experiences that can reach all screens,” added Jason Flick, CEO and co-founder of You.i TV. “Working with MediaKind will expedite the ability of… You.i Engine One 6.0 is said to be using the industry’s “most robust” development framework to support the next generation of premium direct-to-consumer OTT experiences across all platforms. Initial deployment partner is MediaKind which will use You.i Engine One 6.0 to accelerate deployment and enable its video provider customers to offer what the company says will be more engaging user experiences.The platform is designed to remove the complexity of designing, developing, and delivering apps across multiple platforms, allowing premium brands to focus on viewer experience, performance and reach. You.i Engine One 6.0 also intends to help developers build better applications faster with updated tooling, debugging, and core performance gains across platforms.“We chose You.i Engine One to help drive MediaKind’s next-generation viewing experience because it speeds development and enables fast, immersive offerings on virtually any screen,” said MediaKind chief technology officer Allen Broome explaining the partnership. “With You.i TV’s release 6.0, our product teams benefit from rapid iteration, better performance, and exceptionally responsive user experiences, which we can roll out across all consumer devices.“Consumers are rapidly adopting new OTT services and viewing on a growing plethora of devices, so it’s more important than ever for video providers to offer differentiated, highly-immersive viewing experiences that can reach all screens,” added Jason Flick, CEO and co-founder of You.i TV. “Working with MediaKind will expedite the ability of… You.i Engine One 6.0 …to power new experiences that will delight consumers on a global scale.”