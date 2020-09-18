Just two week after it announced that it had cancelled its $700 million Chinese streaming video rights contract with Suning Holdings, the English Premier League (EPL) has agreed a partnership with China’s leading digital sports media platform Tencent Sports.
The deal is intended for Chinese fans to pick up with the world’s favourite football league just after it completed its first weekend and from 19 September supporters will be able to watch all 372 remaining Premier League matches of the 2020/21 season live.
Through the partnership, the Premier League will launch an official Penguin Channel across Tencent's content platforms, where fans can experience a daily content mix of videos and features about the Premier League competition, its clubs and players.
Tencent will make more than half of all matches available for free to the millions of Premier League fans in China, with the remaining fixtures available on Tencent Sports' membership service. Fans can also follow the latest updates and news about their favourite clubs and players via Tencent’s digital platforms, including WeChat, QQ.com, Tencent Video, Penguin Live App, Tencent News App, Tencent Sports App and Kan Dian. In addition, for the first time globally, Premier League clubs will be able to share short clips during matches to engage directly with their supporters in China and enhance the Tencent partnership.
Commenting on the deal, (EPL) chief executive Richard Masters said: “We are excited to have agreed this partnership with Tencent ensuring our supporters in China can enjoy following Premier League action throughout this season. We and our clubs have an extremely passionate fanbase in China and are looking forward to working with the team at Tencent to engage with fans in new ways over the coming season.”
Tencent Sports general manager Ewell Zhao added: "The Premier League is one of the world's most popular sports competitions and has many fans in China. In collaboration with the Premier League, Tencent Sports hopes to leverage its platforms and technology to bring the drama of Premier League matches to fans and share with them the passion and excitement of football.”
The Premier League says that in addition to the Tencent deal it will continue to explore opportunities for free-to-air broadcast coverage in China for the 2020/21 season.
