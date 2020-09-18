Transformative media technology specialist LTN Global has expanded its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in order to achieve enhanced interoperability between networks.

The two firms joined forces back in May, enabling AWS MediaConnect to let AWS customers distribute content to hundreds of locations via LTN’s multicast IP network.

The expanded partnership enables customers to move high-quality live video content around the world via LTN’s network and to seamlessly manage and schedule it through the LTN Portal.

It enables the full capability to start, configure, process and monitor flows between the two, without the need to alter existing workflows or handle network configurations between LTN and AWS.

Customers can book an AWS MediaConnect source (transmitter) or destination (receiver) on a specific AWS region via the LTN Portal. This enhancement enables customers to easily transport live video into, between, and out of the AWS cloud.

Malik Khan, LTN Global co-founder and executive chairman (pictured), said: “It has never been easier for cloud playout and workflow customers to move high-quality live video content around the world with such speed and reliability.

“LTN Global continues to provide innovative workflow solutions to the toughest challenges facing content owners producing high-value events remotely. This expanded partnership with AWS offers both of our customers high reliability, low latency and a seamless integration with on-ramps and off-ramps to both networks.”