When restoring content, ITV Content Delivery says it is careful not to change the material beyond the intentions and/or limitations of the original creators, retaining authenticity while ensuring prized collections of footage on film and tape are presented in the best quality, without the limitations of aging content.



James Macmillan, business development manager at ITV Content Delivery, said: “We want to help our customers preserve the historical value of their content that unless acted upon now could be lost forever and help them to unlock any commercial value at the same time.

“Whether we are dealing with a home video collection or a feature film from 100 years ago, our team always treat our client’s content with the utmost respect and care and ensure that we preserve their footage safely in the manner for which it was originally intended to be enjoyed.”

ITV Content Delivery services can digitise from 35mm and 16mm film direct to 4K, using two Vintage Cloud Steenbeck Digitisers - the only machines of their kind in the country - to transfer content to the digital domain in the highest quality. It also has a dedicated machine room with 1" D-2, and U-Matic ingest capabilities, as well as the ability to ingest in bulk from a variety of formats, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It can handle all types of tape formats including DB, SP, HDCam and SR.

“We’ve seen a lot of things come and go in our time, and film and tape formats are no exception,” said Macmillan. “We’re working closely with the pillars of the production community, including global broadcasters, post-production companies, archive institutes, and are now seeing an interest from public sector organisations, and even private collectors, to create a lasting legacy of both cultural and historic footage.”

A recent project involved BritBox, providing instant access to the most comprehensive collection of British TV and film on any streaming service. The ITV Content Delivery team was charged with re-versioning, processing and delivering all the content for the platform.

“ITV Content Delivery is honoured to have played a part in bringing such a large-scale, headline project to the public and is looking forward to continuing its work, delivering the best of British content to BritBox,” said Macmillan. It was a hugely rewarding process working with BritBox to perform 4K restorations of some of the most iconic British film ever, including content from the ‘Carry On…’ catalogue, as well as classics from Alfred Hitchcock. Footage that was once forgotten and had ‘expired’ can be enjoyed by audiences for years to come in a clarity that has previously been unachievable.”