M2A Media, which specialises in cloud-based video solutions, has released M2A Connect Source Selector, the latest feature of its cloud IP transport service, M2A Connect.

M2A Connect Source Selector allows rights owners to offer broadcasters a greater choice of content on a self-serve basis. The rights owner can dynamically set up subscription options, allowing the broadcaster to view and select from a range of available live feeds, while maintaining full control and visibility over what content is ultimately made available.

M2A Connect enables broadcasters and rights owners to easily manage and monitor B2B live feed routing, distribution and acquisition over public cloud. The service is underpinned by AWS Elemental live video transport solutions from Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Marina Kalkanis, CEO at M2A Media, said: “The positive reaction to M2A Connect when it launched this May demonstrated how IP over cloud really is the future for live video distribution. Our latest product feature, M2A Connect Source Selector, evolves the product even further, meeting the demands of pioneering rights owners and broadcasters looking to push boundaries of technological innovation to grow their brand and customer service.”