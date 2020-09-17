A new study of the online content viewing behaviour of Malaysian consumers by the Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA) Coalition Against Piracy (CAP) has found a 64% decrease in consumers accessing piracy websites over the past 12 months.
The survey, conducted by YouGov, revealed that nearly a quarter (22%) of online consumers currently use piracy streaming websites or torrent sites to view pirated content. This compared with 61% in a similar survey conducted in August 2019. The study also discovered a 61% reduction in the number of consumers who use an illicit streaming device (ISD) when compared to the August 2019 survey.
More than half (55%) of online consumers had noticed that a piracy service had been blocked by the Malaysian Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (MDTCA). AVIA noted that such actions appeared to have had an impact on consumer attitudes towards piracy, with 49% stating that they no longer accessed piracy services and 40% stating that they now rarely accessed piracy services as a result of not being able to access blocked piracy sites. 11% of consumers said it made no difference to their viewing habits.
The continual site blocking was thought to have had an impact on consumers viewing habits who are now more likely to access legal content services. A fifth of consumers who said they were aware of the government blocking piracy websites and illicit application domains, have since subscribed to a paid streaming service. In addition, 15% said they now spend more time viewing free (AVOD) local streaming services; and 65% now predominantly watch free (AVOD) international streaming services.
Leading football leagues have often been a victim of piracy in the country and the surrounding region and commenting of the research findings, Melcior Soler, global audiovisual director of Spain’s top-flight football league LaLiga siad: "This substantial reduction in online piracy in Malaysia is a sign of the success of the actions undertaken by the MDTCA. Piracy only benefits the criminal organisations who operate the websites and illicit applications and harms society as a whole, especially those who work every day to generate content and entertainment for everyone. LaLiga will continue to fight against the problem of online piracy.”
Neil Gane, general manager of AVIA’s CAP added: “We applaud the MDTCA for disrupting piracy website networks which are being monetised by crime syndicates. Consumers who subscribe to illicit IPTV services or access piracy streaming sites are wasting their time and money when the channels and websites stop working. Piracy services do not come with a ‘service guarantee’, no matter what their ‘sales pitch’ may claim.”
