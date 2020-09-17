Claiming that it is creating new opportunities for video services seeking to take advantage of popular sports content, Gracenote has launched Streaming Sports Catalogs, a way in which TV providers can connect fans to live games and related content available across different over-the-top (OTT) sources.
The Nielsen-owned firms says that proliferation of live sports programming on an ever-growing number of OTT services has led to confusion among consumers on how to find their favourite teams and watch live games and other relevant sports content. The new Gracenote data solution is designed to ensures that sports content is easily searchable and discoverable across previously siloed TV platforms, services and devices.
Using the company’s metadata expertise and industry-standard content IDs, Gracenote Streaming Sports Catalogs packages normalised description information for live sports events, availability information, deep links and related content on popular OTT services.
With such a solution, Gracenote said that entertainment providers around the world could integrate sports programming into cross-platform search and discovery features thereby optimising their user experiences.
“While increasing consumer choice, the rapid rise of sports driven OTT services is making it ever more challenging for sports fans to find and watch their favourite teams play,” explained Gracenote chief product officer said Simon Adams. “Our breakthrough Streaming Sports Catalogs solution allows TV providers to connect sports programming to its most fervent fans in a simple way that enables powerful new engagement opportunities.”
At launch, Streaming Sports Catalogs will cover games played by the major North American leagues including professional football, basketball, baseball and hockey. The product also includes sports such as tennis and golf e. More sports will be added over time. The ultimate goal is to include every available sporting event from mainstream to longtail across all streaming services. Gracenote Streaming Sports Catalogs is the latest product in the company’s Streaming Video portfolio. Current products in the suite include Streaming Video Catalogs (formerly known as Online Video Data) and Streaming Lineups (formerly known as vMVPD Lineups).
Using the company’s metadata expertise and industry-standard content IDs, Gracenote Streaming Sports Catalogs packages normalised description information for live sports events, availability information, deep links and related content on popular OTT services.
With such a solution, Gracenote said that entertainment providers around the world could integrate sports programming into cross-platform search and discovery features thereby optimising their user experiences.
“While increasing consumer choice, the rapid rise of sports driven OTT services is making it ever more challenging for sports fans to find and watch their favourite teams play,” explained Gracenote chief product officer said Simon Adams. “Our breakthrough Streaming Sports Catalogs solution allows TV providers to connect sports programming to its most fervent fans in a simple way that enables powerful new engagement opportunities.”
At launch, Streaming Sports Catalogs will cover games played by the major North American leagues including professional football, basketball, baseball and hockey. The product also includes sports such as tennis and golf e. More sports will be added over time. The ultimate goal is to include every available sporting event from mainstream to longtail across all streaming services. Gracenote Streaming Sports Catalogs is the latest product in the company’s Streaming Video portfolio. Current products in the suite include Streaming Video Catalogs (formerly known as Online Video Data) and Streaming Lineups (formerly known as vMVPD Lineups).