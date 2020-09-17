Just as the operator announced the rollout of its new 4K TV set-top box, UPC Poland is now to offer the Insight TV 4K UHD HDR linear and digital channel.
One of the Liberty Global’s operating companies, UPC Poland claims to provide the fastest broadband in Poland and the best digital entertainment for almost 1.5 million subscribers. In making the 4K programming available for its subscribers, Insight TV will be fully localised for the Polish market.
UPC customers using the company’s new compact 4K TV BOX will be able to enjoy such popular Insight TV original series as Epic Exploring, Modern Day Gladiators, I am Invincible, and Car Crews with Supercar Blondie (pictured).
“As UPC customers receive their new UPC 4K TV BOX, they will be able to enjoy the full 4K experience by watching Insight TV,” noted Adina Gorita, head of distribution at Insight TV. “All of our shows are shot in native 4K UHD HDR. The incredible resolution and vibrancy of the images makes the viewing experience completely immersive, enhancing the story-driven, action-oriented nature of our programming. We’re very excited to be among the first 4K channels on UPC’s new 4K platform.”
The launch at UPC is the latest move into Poland for Insight TV and comes hot on the heels of the company gaining distribution on Vectra, Poland’s largest cable platform. The 4K UHD linear channel, fully localised for the Polish market, launched on 1 September, reaching over 1.7 million subscribers in the region.
