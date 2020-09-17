Just as its Spanish version broadens reach further on Roku devices, the Tubi advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) service has revealed that its Total View Time (TVT) broke the 200 million hour mark in April 2020 and has been above 200 million hours each month since – averaging a 104% increase year-on-year.











Internationally, Tubi has seen record increases in all countries where it operates. Year-over-year TVT rose by 95% in Canada, and 242% in Australia. The company launched operations in Mexico this past June and has seen 9x growth.



“Tubi’s surge in viewership is a testament to 2020 becoming the year of AVOD,” said Farhad Massoudi,” CEO of Tubi. “As we further grow our offering and capitalize on our partnership across FOX’s IP, we continue to develop a unique value proposition for many of today’s households seeking cost-free premium entertainment.”



As it was releasing the viewing figures, Tubi was debuting its dedicated Spanish-language destination within the Tubi app on Roku devices in the US. Tubi en Español, with initial launch partner Metro by T-Mobile, offering more than 3,000 hours of content. Tubi en Español features over 1,000 titles, including Biutiful, El Callejón De Los Milagros, El Violín, Ma Ma, La Fortaleza Prohibida, Juana La Virgen, MasterChef Colombia, and MasterChef México.



“Tubi en Español marks one of many milestones in our commitment to super serving underserved audiences,” said Adam Lewinson, chief content officer of Tubi. “ The figures released by the company, acquired by FOX Entertainment in March 2020, show that it is not just the SVOD players that have seen activity and usage surge since lockdowns were announced. In August 2020, Tubi’s MAU reached 33 million – a new milestone and increase of 65% year-over-year.Internationally, Tubi has seen record increases in all countries where it operates. Year-over-year TVT rose by 95% in Canada, and 242% in Australia. The company launched operations in Mexico this past June and has seen 9x growth.“Tubi’s surge in viewership is a testament to 2020 becoming the year of AVOD,” said Farhad Massoudi,” CEO of Tubi. “As we further grow our offering and capitalize on our partnership across FOX’s IP, we continue to develop a unique value proposition for many of today’s households seeking cost-free premium entertainment.”As it was releasing the viewing figures, Tubi was debuting its dedicated Spanish-language destination within the Tubi app on Roku devices in the US. Tubi en Español, with initial launch partner Metro by T-Mobile, offering more than 3,000 hours of content. Tubi en Español features over 1,000 titles, including Biutiful, El Callejón De Los Milagros, El Violín, Ma Ma, La Fortaleza Prohibida, Juana La Virgen, MasterChef Colombia, and MasterChef México.“Tubi en Español marks one of many milestones in our commitment to super serving underserved audiences,” said Adam Lewinson, chief content officer of Tubi. “ As a part of Tubi’s focus on democratising content, we are thrilled to offer Spanish-language viewers access to this expansive library of content completely free.”