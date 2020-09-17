As remote production for sports ramps up around the globe, satellite operator SES is providing broadcasters with a newly opened, full-service sports and events facility in Greater London.
Apart from handling downlink, decoding, processing and recording, the new facility at Stockley Park in West London will offer sports broadcasters a range of services that help simplify sports production workflows.
Video services offered at Stockley Park facility will range from content management services such as clipping and editing, subtitling, audio dubbing and titling, storing and archiving of content for easy retrieval to channel playout services to multiple broadcast or online platforms. In addition to addressing diverse customer needs, the London facility will also provide playout services for European customers and provide redundancy for SES’s sister site in Munich.
The Stockley Park facility is equipped to deal with delivery of all live signals, with the possibility of Ultra HD 4K transmission. It features a 2400 sq. ft master control room and will act as a primary media centre for all sports originating in Europe. From Stockley Park, broadcasters and content owners can use SES’s IP, fibre, terrestrial, and satellite hybrid network infrastructure which is capable of delivering and receiving multiple, simultaneous feeds.
“London is a major hub for sports, and we’re excited to host a world-class master control room for live sports and provide signal delivery across Asia, Europe, and the Americas,” said SES CEO Steve Collar commenting on the new site. “SES delivers over 620 hours of premium sports and live events daily, so we’re heavily immersed in the sports broadcasting world. Creating the Stockley Park facility in London, we can even better serve the needs of our customers, helping them reach more viewers during this critical time as live sports are relaunched coming out of the Covid-19 shutdown.”
