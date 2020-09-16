Belgian telco Proximus has launched its next-generation IPTV and OTT TV service Proximus Pickx, with 3SS software technology. Pickx is live on Android TV Operator Tier set top boxes and is available to all subscribers of the incumbent TV offering.
The future-ready platform, which Proximus hopes will become one of the largest Android TV Operator Tier deployments in Europe, uses the 3SS 3READY Android TV solution and Technicolor Connected Home’s Sapphire STB and middleware.
Features include seamless IPTV+OTT viewing, with personalised search and recommendation that help customers navigate and access desirable content.
Jim Casteele, chief consumer market officer at Proximus, said: “We discovered in our consumer survey last year that more than one in three Belgians has trouble choosing a programme, and almost one in two think they waste time looking for what to watch.
“Moreover, we learned that 70% of consumers want to have all their content in one place, so we knew Android TV was the answer. Now, thanks to close collaboration with our key technology partners, with their great talent, innovation and expertise, with Proximus Pickx we’re delivering a sophisticated, viewer-centric entertainment service.”
Proximus Pickx helps viewers find the content they want by marrying the TV guide with next-generation personalised TV. Subscribers have access to a diverse content range, including 4K HDR, a vast programming library and unmatched array of local content, featuring live TV, catchup, VOD, major apps and games via cloud all available in one unified platform.
Another new feature is Broadcaster Corners, enabled by 3READY’s page branding capability. With this feature Proximus can select and change the colours, images and themes of pages to create broadcaster-specific, branded micro-environments within the experience.
Proximus Pickx will be among Europe’s first Android TV Operator Tier-based systems to feature addressable TV advertising when this capability goes live in 2021.
Features include seamless IPTV+OTT viewing, with personalised search and recommendation that help customers navigate and access desirable content.
Jim Casteele, chief consumer market officer at Proximus, said: “We discovered in our consumer survey last year that more than one in three Belgians has trouble choosing a programme, and almost one in two think they waste time looking for what to watch.
“Moreover, we learned that 70% of consumers want to have all their content in one place, so we knew Android TV was the answer. Now, thanks to close collaboration with our key technology partners, with their great talent, innovation and expertise, with Proximus Pickx we’re delivering a sophisticated, viewer-centric entertainment service.”
Proximus Pickx helps viewers find the content they want by marrying the TV guide with next-generation personalised TV. Subscribers have access to a diverse content range, including 4K HDR, a vast programming library and unmatched array of local content, featuring live TV, catchup, VOD, major apps and games via cloud all available in one unified platform.
Another new feature is Broadcaster Corners, enabled by 3READY’s page branding capability. With this feature Proximus can select and change the colours, images and themes of pages to create broadcaster-specific, branded micro-environments within the experience.
Proximus Pickx will be among Europe’s first Android TV Operator Tier-based systems to feature addressable TV advertising when this capability goes live in 2021.