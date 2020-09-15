Orange has launched its new Network PVR service using the Cloud PVR solution from video streaming solutions firm Broadpeak, enabling it to make significant storage savings.

The solution enables Orange subscribers to store content from more than 150 recordable channels in the cloud, therefore simplifying the management of recordings, handling ingest and recording of ABR live streams. After recording live content in one video format, the Cloud PVR solution packages and encrypts it on the fly in any ABR format.

Yvonnick Boursier, TV technical director at Orange, said: "Video content consumption is rising, and we want to provide our subscribers with the flexibility to record as much programming as possible. Broadpeak's solution allows you to record multiple programmes simultaneously while continuing to watch live TV, and it's all accessible on any screen, whether you're at home or on the go, for the ultimate viewing experience."

Broadpeak CEO Jacques Le Mancq added: "Reducing operational costs and increasing engagement with subscribers is extremely critical right now for pay-TV operators. We're thrilled to power Orange's NPVR service, which is delivering storage cost savings and enabling its subscribers to watch their favourite TV shows any time, anywhere, on all devices."