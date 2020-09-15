Cloud and edge solutions provider G-Core Labs has launched an AI platform that it says significantly reduces the time-to-market of applications.

The platform supports a full machine learning cycle of any complexity, allowing developers to organise continuous delivery of models, collaborate on them in real time and access a catalogue of ready-made templates and models.

“The platform works on the one-stop-shop principle so that any developer can fully concentrate on the development of their ML models and services without worrying about preparing infrastructure, purchasing necessary software, getting set up, and providing frameworks, data storage systems, and technical support for all these elements. Thanks to this, according to our estimates, companies and teams that work on products and models based on machine learning can speed up development [two to three times faster than] if they had to set up the entire infrastructure on their own.”

The AI platform integrates data processing solutions including Kafka, Storm, Spark, PySpark, PostgreSQL, MS SQL, Oracle and MongoDB. Meanwhile, its data exploration and visualisation tools include Matplotlib, Seaborn and TensorBoard, and development tools consist of Jupyter, PyCharm, Visual Studio Code, GitLab, GitHub, RStudio, XCode and Airflow.

The G-Core Labs AI platform supports Python, R, Swift, and JavaScript programming languages. It facilitates work involving Spark, Hadoop, PostgreSQL and Vertika data platforms, as well as machine learning and artificial intelligence solutions including TensorFlow, TensorRT, OpenVINO, Keras, fast.ai, PyTorch and BigDL.

G-Core Labs intends to deploy the platform – currently based in Luxembourg - across the US, Germany, Russia, Singapore, Brazil, and Australia.

Vsevolod Vayner, G-Core Labs head of cloud platforms, said: “The G-Core Labs AI platform is a single comprehensive portal for the accelerated building, training and deployment of applications based on artificial intelligence. Applications for recognising people and objects are beginning to be widely used in the media industry. G-Core Labs development teams are currently working on AI-based products that allow an internet user or a TV viewer, for example, to receive information in one click about the actors and landmarks in the frame, the players on a basketball court or football field, or the dress or watch an actor is wearing. This will provide great, new opportunities for advertisers.”