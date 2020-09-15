Days after announcing expanding its TVPlayer streaming service into Spain, content aggregation and distribution company Alchimie has turned its attention to mobile in a new partnership with mobile handset manufacturer Huawei.





The new collaboration will see Alchimie’s factual SVOD channels made available to millions of Huawei Video consumers. Alchimie will reinforce its distribution network by integrating its



TVPlayer GO! will be distributed to Huawei consumers as territory specific channel apps for UK, Germany, France, and Spain along with an international English language service for Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, UAE, Hong Kong, Singapore, Philippines, and South Africa.



All TVPlayer GO! apps on Huawei Video will feature current affairs, kids and travel channels, with country specific TVPlayer GO! apps carrying between four and nine themed factual channels each, chosen from Alchimie’s specialist channels encompassing sport, nature, science, history, motors and mindfulness. Each version of the app features 300 hours of premium quality, localised, factual programming carefully chosen from, and regularly refreshed by Alchimie’s 50,000 hour portfolio.



“In a world where we are bombarded by content, information and news, there is a growing demand programmes that not only entertain, but give authentic, accurate information and insight to the world around us,” said Alchimie CEO and founder Nicolas d’Hueppe. “Through partnering with some of the world’s most awarded producers and extending our distribution network with Huawei Video we can introduce these fantastic programmes to millions of new viewers, and generate new revenues for rights holders.”



