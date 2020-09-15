The Walt Disney Company has continued with the expansion of its Disney+ direct-to-consumer service with launch, as per schedule, in Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Belgium and Luxembourg.
Disney+ has made a huge impact in the first few days of its European launch on 24 March 2020 in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland with as many as 5 million downloads across the seven new markets by 26 March according to research from AppAnnie. By 9 April, the direct-to-consumer service had racked up a total of 50 million paid subscriptions.
The new service will retail at €6.99 per month/€69.99 per month in Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Iceland and Luxembourg; 69 NOK/689 NOK in Norway; 69 SEK/689 in Sweden; 59 DKK/589 DKK in Denmark. It will offer fans content from the company’s iconic entertainment brands, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, as well as exclusive original programming including feature-length films, series, documentaries, and short-form content made exclusively for the service. Standout of the bundle is The Mandalorian, the epic first-ever live-action Star Wars series and what became the most downloaded programme ever only weeks after launch in the US.
Other original programming Lady and the Tramp, a live-action re-telling of the 1955 animated classic; High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, the all-new scripted series set at the real-life East High featured in the hit movies; The World According to Jeff Goldblum docu-series from National Geographic; Marvel’s Hero Project; Encore!, executive produced by the multi-talented Kristen Bell; The Imagineering Story a six-part documentary; animated short film collections SparkShorts and Forky Asks A Question from Pixar Animation Studios.
“We have surpassed 60.5 million paid subscribers globally, and today we continue our international expansion with the launch of Disney+ in eight countries,” commented Rebecca Campbell, chairman of Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International. “As a major force in the global direct-to-consumer space we’re bringing high-quality, optimistic storytelling that you expect from our brands to even more people.”
The new service will retail at €6.99 per month/€69.99 per month in Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Iceland and Luxembourg; 69 NOK/689 NOK in Norway; 69 SEK/689 in Sweden; 59 DKK/589 DKK in Denmark. It will offer fans content from the company’s iconic entertainment brands, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, as well as exclusive original programming including feature-length films, series, documentaries, and short-form content made exclusively for the service. Standout of the bundle is The Mandalorian, the epic first-ever live-action Star Wars series and what became the most downloaded programme ever only weeks after launch in the US.
Other original programming Lady and the Tramp, a live-action re-telling of the 1955 animated classic; High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, the all-new scripted series set at the real-life East High featured in the hit movies; The World According to Jeff Goldblum docu-series from National Geographic; Marvel’s Hero Project; Encore!, executive produced by the multi-talented Kristen Bell; The Imagineering Story a six-part documentary; animated short film collections SparkShorts and Forky Asks A Question from Pixar Animation Studios.
“We have surpassed 60.5 million paid subscribers globally, and today we continue our international expansion with the launch of Disney+ in eight countries,” commented Rebecca Campbell, chairman of Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International. “As a major force in the global direct-to-consumer space we’re bringing high-quality, optimistic storytelling that you expect from our brands to even more people.”