Days after signing a deal with the English Premier League and Second Spectrum to synchronise official player and team level eventing data, Stats Perform has retained the worldwide exclusive live betting streaming rights for Matchroom Multi Sport and PDC TV events.
Stats Perform claims to be the market leader in SportsTech, providing sports data and the advancements in applying AI and machine learning to deliver better predictions for teams, sportsbooks and a more engaging broadcast, media and fan experience.
The company collects sports data to create new experiences across sports, aiming to enhance sports competition and entertainment to create advanced predictions and analysis in digital and broadcast media. It says that its solutions can enable the likes of sportsbooks to offer in-play betting and integrity services, or provide teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software.
In one key use case, Stats Perform is working with Second Spectrum, the official tracking provider of the Premier League to deliver player and ball tracking data for every Premier League match, using computer vision to automatically identify and provide the precise coordinates of each player and the ball 25 times a second (pictured). Second Spectrum synchronies it’s tracking data and Stats Perform eventing feeds to add new context and tactical information that is said to be not previously available.
In its new deal with the sports programming firm, Stats Perform will retain worldwide exclusive live betting streaming rights for Matchroom Multi Sport and PDC TV events, including some of the biggest tournaments in sport from the PartyPoker Mosconi Cup, William Hill World Darts Championship and Champion of Champions Snooker. Stats Perform will have the exclusive right to distribute live video streams of the competitions to licensed sportsbooks, creating betting experiences online, on mobile and in retail betting venues.
“We are delighted to be able to continue our long-standing relationship with Matchroom,” commented Stats Perform chief rights officer Alex Rice. “The multi-sport nature of the deal provides our clients with a broad range of content which appeals to a high number of betting fans. In Matchroom, we have found a great partner who shares our vision for providing access to premium betting content.”
The Matchroom announcement follows the recent news that Stats Perform acquired the live streaming rights to the Belgium Jupiler Pro League. Both of these partnerships form part of Stats Perform’s official betting live streaming portfolio which also includes the Brazilian Leagues, National Basketball League, Spanish La Liga football, Women’s Tennis Association, French Ligue 1 football, and the Kontinental Hockey League.
