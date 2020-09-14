 First look revealed of Shtisel season 3 | Programming | News | Rapid TV News
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our privacy policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them. [Close]

Details
Boutique Israeli distribution, development, and production company Yes Studios has unveiled a first look at the highly anticipated third season of its award-winning drama series Shtisel.
SHTISEL Weiss 14Sep2020
The series was created and written by Ori Elon and Yehonatan Indursky and produced by Abot Hameiri, a Fremantle company. The series follows a Haredi family living in an ultra-Orthodox neighbourhood of Jerusalem reckoning with love, loss and the doldrums of daily life. The series stars Michael Aloni, Doval'e Glickman, Neta Riskin, Sasson Gabai and Shira Haas and is directed by Alon Zingman.

Shtisel is the latest project from Shira Haas, who returns as Ruchama Weiss, the grand-daughter of the family patriarch. Production started and finished after Israel's first Covid-19 lockdown. After claiming huge audiences for seasons 1 and 2 after a run on Netflix, the third season of picks up four years after the events of the previous season and will consist of 9 episodes airing on the studio’s owner Yes TV in Israel later this year.

Production on the third season began in June and has since wrapped. The series was filmed throughout Israel and Jerusalem. As it announced the new series of Shtisel, Yes Studios also announced the launch of 2 new series: The Chef Created by Erez Kavel and Orit Dabush and Embezzlement Created by Yotam Gendelman.
Verizon
Synamedia - IBC 2020 - all articles

latest whitepapers

Most recent in Programming