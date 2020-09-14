Boutique Israeli distribution, development, and production company Yes Studios has unveiled a first look at the highly anticipated third season of its award-winning drama series Shtisel.
The series was created and written by Ori Elon and Yehonatan Indursky and produced by Abot Hameiri, a Fremantle company. The series follows a Haredi family living in an ultra-Orthodox neighbourhood of Jerusalem reckoning with love, loss and the doldrums of daily life. The series stars Michael Aloni, Doval'e Glickman, Neta Riskin, Sasson Gabai and Shira Haas and is directed by Alon Zingman.
Shtisel is the latest project from Shira Haas, who returns as Ruchama Weiss, the grand-daughter of the family patriarch. Production started and finished after Israel's first Covid-19 lockdown. After claiming huge audiences for seasons 1 and 2 after a run on Netflix, the third season of picks up four years after the events of the previous season and will consist of 9 episodes airing on the studio’s owner Yes TV in Israel later this year.
Production on the third season began in June and has since wrapped. The series was filmed throughout Israel and Jerusalem. As it announced the new series of Shtisel, Yes Studios also announced the launch of 2 new series: The Chef Created by Erez Kavel and Orit Dabush and Embezzlement Created by Yotam Gendelman.
