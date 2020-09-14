While its global research found that the world’s increase in streaming viewing time raced ahead 63% year over year in the second quarter of the year, Asia recorded among the smallest gains in streaming time, inching up 2% over the same time period, and lagging behind other regions in quality improvements says research from Conviva.
In its Q2 2020 State of Streaming report, taken when the Covid-19 outbreak was changing fundamentally the nature of television, Conviva noted that the global streaming industry experienced both “colossal peaks and treacherous valleys” in the first half of 2020 marked by significant decline in global advertising demand, the ascendance of smart TVs.
Conviva based its global research on its footprint of more than 500 million unique viewers watching 150 billion streams per year across 3 billion applications streaming on devices. Drilling deeper into what was happening in the Asian region, Asia streaming growth vastly trailed Europe which was up 134%, North America (57%), South America (35%) and Africa, (30%).
Desktop and mobile continued to dominate streaming viewership with a whopping 86% of streaming share. Live video still edged out on-demand video with 53% of viewing time being live compared with 47% being on demand, but the margin shrank year over year as more viewers opted for on-demand.
Despite the minimal gains in streaming time, the Asian-focussed data showed that the region enjoyed the fastest video start up time in the world at 3.01 seconds, albeit this was 9% slower year over year. The continent’s advantage in start time likely lends itself, in part, to the wider prevalence of streaming via mobile phones rather than on connected and smart TVs with typically slower boot-up times. Asian viewers experienced 24% less time spent waiting for buffering year over year, the second highest improvement in the world after Europe, improved 29%, albeit still below the global average of 28%.
