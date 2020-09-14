Further strengthening its foothold in Maharashtra with its entry into the regional music space, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) has announced the launch of its Marathi music channel, Zee Vajwa.
The network boasts that it has an undisputed leadership in the Maharashtra market with Zee Marathi, Zee Yuva and Zee Talkies capturing 57% viewership share. The brand says that it believes in “seizing every moment and living life to the fullest.” The channel will offer over 3000 playlists and a music experience for the viewer with what are said to be category firsts that amplify moments and create various “mahauls “through the day.
Set to launch this October, Zee Vajwa will have an immersive visual experience that the firm says will have never been seen before in the regional music category with a design world inspired by the ‘volume dial’ that aptly brings the concept of ‘amplifying every moment’. Each element of the design is said to have been created to ensure a deep seeded connect with the youth while being culturally relevant.
One of the key differentiators in the channel offering is said to be experiential music with several category “firsts.” Noting that Marathi viewers are extremely proud of their culture, the channel will aim to celebrate it by giving the youth a platform to voice their opinions and be heard. Zee Vajwa will also have a non-fiction show in the comedy genre.
“As an organisation, we have gained in both viewership and revenue due to our diverse portfolio across markets,” remarked ZEEL chief growth officer Ashish Sehgal (pictured) speaking on the launch.
“[We] believe in constantly strengthening our product portfolio keeping the customer at the centre thereby adding value to all our stakeholders. Our dominant position across markets echoes our customer-centricity. Our growing viewership and revenue share in Maharashtra is a reflection of our successful journey so far. Our objective has always been to provide holistic surround to our consumer/customer and in Maharashtra, with Zee Vajwa, we see an opportunity for us to not only strengthen our Music cluster but further gain viewership/revenue shares as well. We are excited to dial up the impact for advertisers this festive period.”
