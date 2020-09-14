Following its recent award win for its international formats and production business in India, BBC Studios has announced that its will be producing a new Indian adaptation of its hit drama series One of Us.
One of Us centres on the mysterious murders of childhood sweethearts Adam Elliot and Grace Douglas, who are found dead in their home soon after their honeymoon. The two families are then forced to contend with their grief, as they search for answers and unearth consequences that hang over all of them, bringing ideas of honesty, loyalty and family into question. The four-part series was originally written by Harry and Jack Williams, the writing duo behind critically acclaimed British drama The Missing.
The 2017 thriller is set to be adapted as a Hotstar Telugu special by BBC Studios India - marking the organisation’s debut into the regional scripted market in India.
“Hotstar is known for its focus on premium dramas and we are delighted to work with them again to deliver another high-end thriller,” said Sameer Gogate, business head of production, India, BBC Studios. “We are very proud to be able to present One of Us to the Telugu audience. This marks our debut into the regional scripted market and what better way to launch than with this premium drama as a Hotstar Telugu special.”
The BBC added that its dramas have been “consistently raising the quality bar” for the Indian audience with its shows being “incredibly well” received by the local audience. BBC Studios in India has previously produced adaptations of enduring British formats such as Dancing with the Stars, Tonight’s The Night, The Office, Out of Love (Doctor Foster) and Criminal Justice.
