Following its merger-of-equals transaction with STX Entertainment on 30 July 2020, India-based global, entertainment company Eros International, owner of South East Asian OTT service Eros Now, is to change its corporate name to Eros STX Global Corporation effective on or about 23 September.
Founded in 2014, independent Hollywood studio STX Entertainment is focused on producing, marketing, owning and distributing film and TV content for global audiences across traditional and digital media platforms.
At the time the merger was first announced, the two companies claimed to be creating no less than a global entertainment content, digital media and OTT ‘powerhouse. They said that through this deal — what they called the first major entertainment and media company to be launched at this scale in Hollywood in more than twenty years — they have created the first publicly-traded, independent content and distribution company with global reach and unique positions in the US, India and China.
The combined Eros STX Global Corporation will remain a publicly traded enterprise and the owners say that it is uniquely positioned to benefit from the accelerating consumption of premium digital content in the world’s most important growth markets with a robust capital structure and experienced management team. The combined company, with $125 million of incremental equity, will have a pipeline of feature length films and episodic content.
The news of the rebrand comes just as Eros International announced its 2020/21 first quarter results. For the three-month period ended 30 June 2020, the company reported total revenues of 3,458 lakhs ($4.7 million) leading to a loss of 3,381 lakhs ($4.6 million).
