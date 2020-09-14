Eastern Europe will have 26.42 million paying subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) by 2025; more than double from the 10.26 million recorded by the end of 2019, says a study from Digital TV Research.





The Eastern Europe SVOD Forecasts report identified Russia as the SVOD powerhouse, and of the 16 million additional subscriptions that are projected the country is forecast to generate 4.8 million subs to take its total to 8.8 million and Poland 5 million to total 8.7 million.



In the analysis, Digital TV Research found that Russia became the SVOD subscription market leader in 2019 by overtaking Poland. Yet even though it has plenty of home-grown players, the analysis suggests that Russia’s SVOD sector will remain held back by the limited presence of foreign platforms.



In terms of platforms,



