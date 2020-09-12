Digital media and advertising specialist DMR has acquired the rights to several Korean drama series from Channel A and AK Entertainment.

The series will debut in mid-September on AsianCrush, one of DMR’s seven owned-and-operated OTT channels.

DMR has secured the North American, New Zealand and Australian rights to K-POP Extreme Survival and Goodbye My Dear Wife from Channel A. From AK Entertainment, it has acquired the North American rights to Boys Over Flowers, Birdie Buddy, Saimdang, Memoir of Colors and Playful Kiss.

K-POP Extreme Survival - Woo Hyun (Park Yoo-Hwan) is the most popular member of boy band m2. He acts like a sweet person but is actually mean and arrogant. Seung-Yeon (YouTube star Ko-Eunha) plays classic piano at a music school in England. Kicked out of school, on her flight back to Korea, she meets Woo Hyun, who is returning to Korea after a concert in England. The series tells the story of what happens after they arrive back in Seoul.

Goodbye My Dear Wife - Cha Seung-Hyuk (Ryu Si-Won) is an ex-fighter who runs a famous sports centre and is getting bored with his life and his marriage. He says goodbye to his wife and sets off to find his first love.

Boys Over Flowers – Featuring a star-studded cast, this series is based on the popular Japanese manga book, Itazura na Kiss. Set at a famous high school for the super-wealthy, the story centres on a poor girl and a gang of rich kids headed by the rough and fearless Koo Jun-Pyo (Lee Min-ho). Their story moves from Seoul to New Caledonia to Macau.

Playful Kiss – Based on the Japanese manga book Itazura na Kiss, this romantic comedy follows Baek Seung-Jo (Kim Hyun-Joong), an arrogant young man with a genius IQ, and Oh Ha-Ni (Jung So-Min), a ditzy young woman who gets poor grades, but whose heart is as powerful as Seung-Jo's mind.

Saimdang, Memoir of Colors - Starring Lee Young-Ae in the title role as Shin Saimdang, a famous Joseon-era artist and calligrapher who lived in the early 16th century, this series marks Lee's television comeback 14 years after her pan-Asian hit drama Dae Jang Geum (2003). A Korean art history lecturer discovers the diary of historical figure Shin Saimdang and unravels the secret of a mysterious portrait.

Birdie Buddy (pictured) - Set in the world of professional golf, this tells the story of former pro golfer John Lee (Lee Yong-Woo), the first Korean to win a PGA title. Now he leads two up-and-coming players to become the next golf queens: Min Hae-Ryung (Lee Da-Hee) was raised in privileged surroundings to play golf, and Sung Mi-Soo (Uee) a poor country girl from Kangwon Province who is determined to become an elite golfer.

DMR director, business development & acquisitions, Selin Kilic commented: “We look forward to continuing to bring these highly popular and much-loved drama series to our AsianCrush audience, as both nostalgic and current Korean content has been a cornerstone of DMR since it was founded.

“We are excited to continue to foster new partnerships, and current relationships, with key Korean content partners such as Channel A and AK Entertainment in order to continue to bring quality drama series to bolster AsianCrush, our other OTT channels, and other third party platforms in the US, as we have done for films. Bringing Korean and Pan-Asian content to English-speaking territories has always been an important part of our company goals, even before the recent popularity of mainstream films like Parasite.”