Spectrum Originals and Paramount Network have announced that they will co-produce and air the limited series George & Tammy starring Golden Globe Winner and Oscar Nominee Jessica Chastain as the first lady of country music, Tammy Wynette.





The series chronicles the country music power couple, Wynette and George Jones, whose complicated relationship inspired some of the most iconic music of all time. After a nine-month exclusive run for Spectrum subscribers, George & Tammy will have a second window on ViacomCBS forthcoming streaming service and Paramount Network.



Affectionately dubbed the First Lady of Country Music, Wynette’s lyrics tackled real life issues including loneliness, divorce and heartbreak. Wynette’s most successful song Stand by Your Man is one of the most iconic and best-selling country singles by a female artist. Her 20 number one songs on the country charts cemented her place as one of the most influential women in music. Her tumultuous marriage to country superstar George Jones in 1969 gave life to iconic duets including, We’re Gonna Hold ON, Golden Ring and Near You.



George & Tammy is based on the book, The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George, penned by the couple’s daughter, Georgette Jones. Creator and executive producer for the series is Abe Sylvia along with executive producers Andrew Lazar, Josh Brolin and Chastain. David Glasser, David Hutkin and Bob Yari are executive producers from



“I first read Abe’s feature script a few years ago and couldn’t get it out of my head — the examination of human frailty and redemption was so unexpected, given the glitz and glamour of the subject matter,” said Katherine Pope, head of



“We all thought we knew who Tammy Wynette was, but there is so much more to her that we never saw. Jessica brings her incredible depth of intelligence, empathy and strength to peel back all the layers of this country superstar. It’s an honour to work with this dream team — all the producers and our partners at 101 Studios and Paramount Network — we can’t wait to bring this incredible series to our viewers.”



“I’ve been a massive fan of George & Tammy’s iconic music since I was a kid, leading me to chase this incredible script by Abe for years,” added Keith Cox, president of The series chronicles the country music power couple, Wynette and George Jones, whose complicated relationship inspired some of the most iconic music of all time. After a nine-month exclusive run for Spectrum subscribers, George & Tammy will have a second window on ViacomCBS forthcoming streaming service and Paramount Network.Affectionately dubbed the First Lady of Country Music, Wynette’s lyrics tackled real life issues including loneliness, divorce and heartbreak. Wynette’s most successful song Stand by Your Man is one of the most iconic and best-selling country singles by a female artist. Her 20 number one songs on the country charts cemented her place as one of the most influential women in music. Her tumultuous marriage to country superstar George Jones in 1969 gave life to iconic duets including, We’re Gonna Hold ON, Golden Ring and Near You.George & Tammy is based on the book, The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George, penned by the couple’s daughter, Georgette Jones. Creator and executive producer for the series is Abe Sylvia along with executive producers Andrew Lazar, Josh Brolin and Chastain. David Glasser, David Hutkin and Bob Yari are executive producers from 101 Studios along with writer and executive producer Bryan Goluboff.“I first read Abe’s feature script a few years ago and couldn’t get it out of my head — the examination of human frailty and redemption was so unexpected, given the glitz and glamour of the subject matter,” said Katherine Pope, head of Spectrum Originals commenting on the series.“We all thought we knew who Tammy Wynette was, but there is so much more to her that we never saw. Jessica brings her incredible depth of intelligence, empathy and strength to peel back all the layers of this country superstar. It’s an honour to work with this dream team — all the producers and our partners at 101 Studios and Paramount Network — we can’t wait to bring this incredible series to our viewers.”“I’ve been a massive fan of George & Tammy’s iconic music since I was a kid, leading me to chase this incredible script by Abe for years,” added Keith Cox, president of ViacomCBS’s Entertainment & Youth Studios. “It’s a dream come true to have Jessica at the forefront of the complex tale behind Tammy Wynette. We are thrilled to share this series about two legends with the world on ViacomCBS forthcoming streaming service and Paramount Network.”