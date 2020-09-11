The mobile video industry in Spain has received a boost with the news that Nokia is to support Telefónica as it sets out to deploy 5G services to 75% of the Spanish population by the end of the year.
The plan will see the Finnish telecommunications technology firm supply its AirScale Radio Access portfolio as well as rollout and support services. Nokia will also support Telefónica with the development of its IP network, optical transport and fibre infrastructure.
The move will mean that Nokia will continue its long-standing partnership with Telefónica as the only vendor to supply 5G radio technology to all of its 5G operations across Europe. The two companies have been working together on 5G since 2018 as part of the Technological Cities project in Segovia in central Spain.
“We are delighted to work with Nokia on our nationwide 5G deployment across both urban and rural regions of Spain,” said Joaquín Mata, CTIO, Telefónica Spain. “We anticipate that 5G will have a game-changing impact on both consumer and business segments and Nokia’s state-of-the-art 5G equipment will help us to deliver best-in-class experiences to our customers.”
Tommi Uitto, president, mobile networks, Nokia added: “We look forward to extending our long-standing relationship with Telefónica into the 5G era and introduce a range of compelling new services across Spain. We will help Telefónica execute its strategy and deliver compelling and transformative experiences, using Nokia’s 5G solutions for businesses and consumers.”
The move will mean that Nokia will continue its long-standing partnership with Telefónica as the only vendor to supply 5G radio technology to all of its 5G operations across Europe. The two companies have been working together on 5G since 2018 as part of the Technological Cities project in Segovia in central Spain.
“We are delighted to work with Nokia on our nationwide 5G deployment across both urban and rural regions of Spain,” said Joaquín Mata, CTIO, Telefónica Spain. “We anticipate that 5G will have a game-changing impact on both consumer and business segments and Nokia’s state-of-the-art 5G equipment will help us to deliver best-in-class experiences to our customers.”
Tommi Uitto, president, mobile networks, Nokia added: “We look forward to extending our long-standing relationship with Telefónica into the 5G era and introduce a range of compelling new services across Spain. We will help Telefónica execute its strategy and deliver compelling and transformative experiences, using Nokia’s 5G solutions for businesses and consumers.”