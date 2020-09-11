As a second wave of stay-at-home orders seem imminent, new research report from Tubi has revealed that in the past few months a quarter of Americans aged 18-34 have cancelled a subscription video-on-demand service in favour of using a free service, with 37% stating that they would try a streaming service with ads to watch something new.
The study, which was conducted online from 7–12 August 2020 in conjunction with third-party research firm OnePoll, surveyed a panel of 2,000 nationally representative Americans.
Tubi believes that free streaming has never mattered more and the survey also showed that three in ten survey respondents face financial difficulties that are causing them to re-evaluate their SVOD services and turn to AVOD. To save money, a quarter said that they had started a free trial and cancelled it before paying the subscription fee, with the average person who employs this tactic doing so three times. Meanwhile, 17% have shared passwords with others in order to gain access to streamers they don’t subscribe to, with 38% of respondents 18-24 and 31% of 25-34 participating in password swaps.
Streaming has continued to boom with social distancing practices still in place, with over half of respondents (52%) stating that they streamed more than they would in a typical summer due to stay-at-home restrictions with Covid-19. Over the past two months alone, the average person has binged four shows and watched 20 films.
Americans aged 25-34 increased their streaming the most this summer, with the average respondent watching an additional four hours of content a day on top of what they were watching at the start of quarantine in March or April. Two-fifths of parents believe that their child is streaming more now than when the pandemic started and a third of parents said that thanks to lockdown restrictions they were now dependent on streamers to keep their child busy.
At the same time, over half (55%) think that TV has become an educational tool to keep their child learning when school is not open.
Yet finding content emerged as an issue in Tubi's research. As many as 39% of respondents said that they were struggling to find new content on streamers after exhausting options earlier in quarantine, leading 35% to try a new streaming service to find different content.
