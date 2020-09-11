Video services proved the most popular on EE’s 5G network during summer, with Londoners watching the most content on YouTube, Netflix and Prime Video across the UK.

The mobile operator’s latest Mobile Network Index tracked the changing trends and habits of the most used apps and services in July as lockdown began to ease and people started to move around more.

After a three-month break, football made its return to screens, scoring big for BT Sport, with both Premier League and FA Cup games driving uplifts in traffic. Chelsea’s 2-1 win against Manchester City on 25 June was the most popular BT Sport Premier League fixture on EE’s mobile network during June, while 26 July was the most popular day for football on BT Sport on EE’s mobile network for the month.

Meanwhile, traffic to travel and holiday sites more than doubled on EE’s network – including Airbnb, Booking.com, easyJet, Ryanair and Skyscanner, as people planned trips away.

As restaurants and pubs started to open, and rules relaxed to allow people to visit households outside their own, the demand for food takeaways decreased. Deliveroo and Uber Eats saw user count drop by more than half between 3 June and 15 July, with the peak delivery time moving later in the evening as the daily commute returned for some.

The lockdown fitness bug lost some of its momentum, as traffic for Strava and MapMyRun decreased by almost 30% at peak usage between June and July. Evenings were the most popular time for exercise, with the spike moving later in the evening in July, compared with June.

As guidelines around seeing friends and family started to relax, call activity on EE’s network returned to near pre-lockdown levels. The 40% increase in mobile calling usage seen during the early stages of lockdown in March dropped to a 10-15% increase in the weeks that followed. Call activity is now 5% higher than pre-lockdown.

Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer Division, said: “The easing of lockdown has driven notable changes in the ways our customers are using our mobile network. The more than doubling of traffic to sites including Airbnb, Booking.com, easyJet, Ryanair and Skyscanner shows an increase of plans to travel and take breaks," said commenting on the The Mobile Network Index report. "Video remains as popular as ever, with Londoners watching the most content across the UK in the months of June and July, while food takeaway apps have declined in popularity over the same period. What’s clear is that the role of a reliable mobile network continues to be hugely important, and I’m pleased that the EE network continues to deliver a great performance for our customers.”

