TVPlayer, which offers linear free-to-air and pay-TV on multiple devices, has expanded from its UK base to Spain after sealing partnerships with Spanish rights holders and media partners to launch brand new entertainment service in the country.
The new Iberian service aims to offer something for everyone by bringing together many of Spain’s traditional linear broadcast channels alongside exclusive branded and themed VOD channels populated with a selection of premium content from Spanish and other European leading production houses and media groups.
The free Spanish service incorporates fourteen popular channels, including live channels from Spain’s most renowned media groups; TVE1, TVE2, Clan, 24h, Teledeporte (RTVE) Antena3, La Sexta, Neox, Nova, Mega (Atres Media), Gol, Ten, (Mediapro) and also local live channels TV3 and TeleMadrid.
TVPlayer’s premium Spanish service complements its free service by offering viewers an exclusive range of VOD channels , including those from celebrated media partners, such Muy Interessante TV, edited by the Spanish magazine brand (Zinet Media),Espacio Misterio TV (Prisma Publicaciones, Planeta Group), Vaughan Play (Vaughan Group), alongside regularly refreshed themed TV channels built around special interests, such as Doc+ (documentaries), Animalium (wildlife), Estadios (football), Mindfulness (wellness), Explora (travel), Historico (history), and premium linear channels Garage TV (motor, sailing), UBeat (eSports).
First among the new Spanish providers of the freemium service is international OTT aggregator and distributor Alchimie which is offering viewers over 30 popular live and on-demand channels in Spanish.
“We’re delighted to be able to launch TVPlayer in Spain, offering together an exciting and exclusive range of channels to Spanish audiences under one, easy to access, service, and providing entertainment for everybody, whatever their interests or budget,” said Blandine Weill, general manager Spain, Alchimie, commenting on the new offer.
