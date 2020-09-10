Recently launched international distributor specialising in drama, factual and special event programming, Rainmaker Content, has confirmed global sales for pandemic-based original comedy Staged broadcasters and online video services in the US, Australia and China.
The already critically acclaimed, 6 x 22’ lockdown comedy series created by Simon Evans and Phin Glynn and written and directed by Simon Evans starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant, debuted on BBC One in June. Staged takes on the challenges of creating a drama in lockdown, on stage and off, and stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant with a line-up that includes Georgia Tennant, Anna Lundberg and Lucy Eaton as well as eminent surprise guest stars.
Staged is an Infinity Hill and GCB Films Production and has been sold to Hulu (SVOD in the US), Shout! Studios (Home Entertainment and TV in North America), Netflix UK secondary rights, ABC in Australia for TV and to Huanxi Media Group for all rights in China.
Commenting on the deal, Rainmaker Content co-founder Graham Begg, said: “Staged was a breath of fresh comedy air when it landed in the UK during lockdown. The obvious warm relationships enjoyed by all the actors involved coupled with the deft writing and direction makes for a light-hearted, humorous series that speaks to our time. We are very pleased to announce these first global sales with more to come.”
Producer and co-creator Glynn added: “Rainmaker have done such a superb job and we are over the moon that Staged is now to be shared with international audiences. With over 20 million viewers and followers in the UK to date we are sure it will find enthusiastic audiences wherever it goes.”
