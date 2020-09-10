The surge in streaming has not just attracted a massive flow of users to subscribe to services, it has also attracted a massive flow of venture capital according to a study from financial hub BuyShares.





The study found that from January to September 2020, video funds raised by streaming companies totalled about $15.93 billion, mainly driven said BuyShares by the Covid-19 pandemic spurring more investment in such companies.



From the data, the highest amount was raised amid the coronavirus pandemic global peak in March and April. During this period, most people turned to the streaming platforms to pass time while in lockdown. Specifically, the highest amount was raised in April this year at $6.08 billion, representing a growth of about 131.77% from March’s $2.62 billion. The lowest amount was raised in January at $18.57 million.



The research also overviewed the most active investors in video streaming companies between Q1 1997 to Q3 2020. There were a total of 330 investments with Google accounting for the highest share at 32.42%. Google’s 107 investments were at least double compared to second-placed Castor Venture’s 47 investments. Other investments came from Facebook (26), Bilibili (24), and HearstCommunications (19).



In terms if single deals in the sector, Facebook’s $5.9 billion investment in



