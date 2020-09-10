Full-fibre broadband is now available to more than 4.2 million UK homes, according to a new report from UK broadcast and telecoms regulator Ofcom.

Its Connected Nations Update is based on mobile coverage and fixed broadband availability across the UK as of May 2020, when the country was in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak.

Among the key findings are that full-fibre broadband is now available to 14% of UK homes, up from 12% in Ofcom’s spring update. This is a result of increased rollout both from the expansion of existing broadband networks as well as the inclusion in Ofcom’s analysis of companies building entirely new fibre networks.

Ultrafast broadband is available to 57% of UK homes, an increase of 500,000 properties since the spring update. This has been driven predominantly by increases in the availability of both Virgin Media’s cable network and full fibre deployments.

Superfast broadband is now available to 95% of UK homes, an increase of 100,000 properties since the previous report

‘Decent’ broadband (10Mbit/s download and 1Mbit/s upload speed) is now available to 98% of UK properties. Those without access to a decent connection may be eligible for the broadband universal service, which gives properties the legal right to request one.

Mobile coverage hasn’t shown a significant increase in coverage since Ofcom’s last report. However, the regulator expects the Shared Rural Network to drive forward coverage improvements over the coming years.

Ofcom will report on take-up in detail in its annual Connected Nations report, due to be published in December.