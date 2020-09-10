The Covid-19 outbreak has created a new normal throughout the broadcast industry and driven unprecedented change, and this change has now led to one of the pillars of the industry, the NAB Show in Las Vegas move from its traditional April timeslot to October in 2021.
Having had to cancel the April 2020 edition of the show which has been the US showcase of the leading edge of broadcast technology, the show organisers say that they have worked over the last few weeks to monitoring a range of variables, including health and safety concerns, economic indicators, industry developments and travel restrictions, to gain an understanding of overall trends and future conditions for holding a major event in 2021. To this end, the 2021 NAB Show, previously scheduled for 11–14 April 2021 in Las Vegas will now run from 9–13 October 2021.
Among the insights that NAB Show says that it has gained has been what it called “growing concern and uncertainty” over what the next six months will bring. Indeed, concerns to the point that it said there appeared to be a “good deal of reluctance” around participating in large events in the first half of next year. It added that it had also reached out extensively to the show community to collect feedback.
“The pandemic remains a significant threat and the evidence suggests it will be well into next year before it could be under control in the US,” noted NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith, explaining the decision to move dates. “We also have our own concerns around being able to deliver the type of event in April that will not only drive results, but one that can be produced safely for all involved and without significant limitations on the experience.”
NAB show added that in making its decision it had “done its best” to avoid direct conflicts with other domestic and international events. Yet only days ago, IBC confirmed its 2021 show dates would be September 2021 and that advance bookings for the show were already “strong”.
