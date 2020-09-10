There will be 27.16 million paying subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) customers for 20 countries in the Middle East and North Africa by 2025, up from 10.95 million recorded at the end of 2019, says a study from Digital TV Research.





The Middle East and North Africa SVOD Forecasts report calculated that there will be 12.27 million subscriptions across 13 Arab countries by 2025. This is triple from 4.13 million in 2019 – faster growth than for the rest of the region. In addition, it showed that Turkey will remain the country leader, with 11.30 million subscriptions by 2025.



In terms of what SVOD platform will be watched, the study showed that Netflix would remain the platform leader by some distance – more than doubling its subscriber total to 9.81 million by 2025. Its share of the MENA total will remain at around 36%. About half of Netflix’s MENA subscribers will be in the Arab countries. Over the course of the next five years, Netflix is projected to bring in 5 million subs, followed by



