“Many service providers are turning to RDK as their software platform of choice for next-gen video and broadband products, and Amlogic will be there for them,” said James Xie, senior vice president of corporate business strategy, Explaining the launch, the company said that pay-TV operators around the globe are seeking high-performance and cost-efficient STBs to launch their next-generation of entertainment experiences. To address this need, Skyworth has joined the RDK Video Accelerator programme and unveiled a new reference OTT STB that comes pre-integrated with the RDK application framework and the Metrological App Store.The STB is designed to give service providers the ability to rapidly develop, test, and launch new video applications while maintaining full control over consumer-facing applications, user experience, and set-top box data. RDK functionality enables service providers to manage their devices; control their business models; and customise their apps, UIs and data analytics to improve the customer experience and drive business results.“The demand for RDK-based products are on the rise by pay-TV operators around the globe,” remarked Charlie Zheng, vice president of strategic partnerships, sales and marketing, Skyworth Digital. “RDK gives pay-TV operators the flexibility and the capability to develop new TV experiences, and Skyworth is proud to collaborate with Amlogic to help them accelerate those plans.”“Skyworth is a market leader in consumer electronics and set-top boxes, and we’re very proud to have them join the RDK video accelerator programme,” added Steve Heeb, president and general manager of RDK. “Using state-of-the-art chipsets from Amlogic, operators now have a turnkey, production-ready solution that pre-integrates the RDK app framework and Metrological App Store.”“Many service providers are turning to RDK as their software platform of choice for next-gen video and broadband products, and Amlogic will be there for them,” said James Xie, senior vice president of corporate business strategy, Amlogic . “We’re delighted to have partnered with Skyworth in the development of this RDK video accelerator platform to speed up time to market, simplify integration, and deliver an exceptional user experience.”