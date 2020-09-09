Aiming to improve content delivery workflows, content delivery network (CDN) and edge cloud services provider Limelight has expanded its edge capabilities by launching EdgeFunctions.
The new serverless compute service is said to be ideal for streaming video and content delivery use cases such as personalised streaming, content protection, dynamic ad insertion, A/B testing, and image manipulation. It is designed to allow developers to tap into the power of the company’s global network and gives them the flexibility to deploy and run their own code. It provides a customisable environment at the network edge for streamlining content workflows, performing time-sensitive decisions, and customising user experiences.
Limelight says that providing this environment at the network edge will offer low latency, on-demand scalability and high-performance network to developers. Limelight believes that giving developers more dynamic control over content combined its global network optimises the delivery of video at the edge.
EdgeFunctions will be globally available in Limelight’s distributed network and will run closest to where content requests are received, ensuring, said Limelight, that the lowest possible latency for code execution and optimal user experiences.
“We’ve evolved beyond high performing online video delivery with new innovative solutions to enhance online experiences and provide real value to our customers. Now developers have the power to create and run bandwidth-intensive, latency-sensitive applications throughout our network edge,” added Limelight CEO Bob Lento.
Content protection and multiscreen TV solutions provider NAGRA will partner with Limelight to integrate its NexGuard Streaming forensic watermarking technology with EdgeFunctions. “We are thrilled to and safeguard a premium OTT provider’s content from leaks and piracy,” said Jean-Philippe Plantevin, VP anti-piracy at NAGRA. “Using EdgeFunctions, we were able to quickly deploy our customised solution into Limelight’s network edge locations and run them on demand, at scale, for both VOD and live OTT watermarking workflows.”
