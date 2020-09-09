Watch4, the advertiser-supported streaming service featuring films, TV series, documentaries, news and sports, has completed a distribution agreement with smartphone products and services giant Huawei.
Owned by Zug Switzerland’s Video Solutions, the W4free and Watch4 AVOD portals offer a selection of arthouse and independent film and TV series as well documentaries and sports broadcasts and a variety of videos across genres such as lifestyle, comedy and automotive sectors. Watch4 was launched in 2018 and is available in Germany, Austria and German-speaking Switzerland on mobile devices and via Apple TV, Swisscom TV Box and Sky Ticket. W4free launched in the UK 2019 with Sky Media selling advertising.
The new deal will see the Watch4 service become accessible on Huawei Video in Germany while Watch4’s UK service W4Free is also now available on Huawei Video throughout the country. Both services provide Huawei customers with access to hundreds of hours of free content, with more titles added regularly.
Watch4 and W4Free will be integrated in Huawei Video which is pre-installed on Huawei devices that run EMU 8.0 and above. Others can also download Huawei Video from the AppGallery where the manufacturer offers video, games and other entertainment.
“The launch of Watch4 and W4Free on Huawei Video is a great step forward in our strategy to be within easy reach of consumers in all of our key markets,” said Philipp Rotermund, CEO of Watch4. “Huawei has been rapidly expanding its Huawei Video platform in Europe and we are delighted to be working with them to make our content available to their millions of users in the UK and Germany.”
Huawei Mobile Services Europe VP Jamie Gonzalo added: “At Huawei, our goal is to provide our customers with the best, high-definition video experiences. Watch4 and W4Free provide a wide variety of free entertainment experiences in one convenient interface. These services are a valuable addition to our platforms in these regions and a real bonus for consumers.”
