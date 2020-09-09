ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) and sister division ViacomCBS Digital Studios International (VDSI) are to partner with IBC and Dutch operator VodafoneZiggo to remotely produce the first live 5G remote production for its MTV brand.
VCNI and VDSI say that they are taking advantage of the technology and innovations offered by 5G to bring new live and interactive experiences to the fans. The demonstration at the new digital IBC, which is replacing this year’s traditional physical show at Amsterdam, will feature Dutch MTV EMA’s Push Award winner Emma Heesters performing live on 10 September from a boat on an iconic river in the city, with an MTV presenter based on-shore in a Covid-19 safe production enhanced by 5G.
The media firm says that by showing an approach aimed to reduce on-site crew and use more remote resources through the cloud production, it will demonstrate how the introduction of 5G technology is going to change the entertainment and music business, as the next-generation infrastructure is embraced and applied. ViacomCBS adds that the remote-produced show is a testament of the ‘art of the possible’ in 5G live broadcasting innovation to gain open, experimental learnings via customised architectures, infrastructures and workflows with devices and connectivity specifically configured for such production and location.
The live show will be recorded and broadcast live by VCNI with multiple AI cameras and drones using VodafoneZiggo’s 5G network, allowing for streamlined and remote production.
“ViacomCBS Network International is connecting 5G network operators and the newest technologies with our iconic brands and broadcast innovations to push the boundaries of commercialising 5G today,” commented Brendan Yam, SVP and general manager for VDSI.
“This MTV Push Live remote production over 5G with IBC and VodafoneZiggo does exactly that, and gives us another way to safely bring content to fans around the world.”
