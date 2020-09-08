Leading global music video platform Vevo has expanded its living room distribution in Australia by bringing its catalogue of music videos to Telstra TV.
Users of the streaming service, which is owned and operated by the leading Australian telecommunications company Telstra, will now be able to watch musical content across all genres of music as they navigate the 450,000 videos on offer from Vevo.
Telstra says that the addition of music videos to the service comes at a time for consumers when their access to live music is limited and they are increasingly turning to premium music video to discover new artists, keep up with current hits, and rediscover old favourites.
“We are very delighted to be bringing Vevo to our Telstra TV users, offering them access to hundreds of thousands of the biggest global music videos on Australia’s leading streaming platform,” said Rebecca Haagsma, media executive, product and technology, Telstra. “ We know our users love and enjoy the range of music content available via Telstra TV today and the addition of Vevo will only enrich that experience, and further extend on our ambition to become the best aggregator of entertainment for our customers.”
For its part, Vevo says that it will expand its global distribution capabilities and execute on a living room strategy for the music video towards the end of 2020 where viewership across connected TV is up over 20% year over year for the past two years. The approach is a complement to Vevo’s distribution across every screen as consumer demand continues to grow for premium music video content.
“We are thrilled to partner with Telstra to bring our massive catalogue of music videos to Telstra TV”, said Steve Sos, managing director, Australia and New Zealand, of Vevo. “Being able to tap into Telstra’s impressive reach and distribution is another step towards our goal of bringing music videos back to the living room. In doing so we are also able to significantly increase our growing pool of inventory on the big screen for our commercial partners.”
Telstra says that the addition of music videos to the service comes at a time for consumers when their access to live music is limited and they are increasingly turning to premium music video to discover new artists, keep up with current hits, and rediscover old favourites.
“We are very delighted to be bringing Vevo to our Telstra TV users, offering them access to hundreds of thousands of the biggest global music videos on Australia’s leading streaming platform,” said Rebecca Haagsma, media executive, product and technology, Telstra. “ We know our users love and enjoy the range of music content available via Telstra TV today and the addition of Vevo will only enrich that experience, and further extend on our ambition to become the best aggregator of entertainment for our customers.”
For its part, Vevo says that it will expand its global distribution capabilities and execute on a living room strategy for the music video towards the end of 2020 where viewership across connected TV is up over 20% year over year for the past two years. The approach is a complement to Vevo’s distribution across every screen as consumer demand continues to grow for premium music video content.
“We are thrilled to partner with Telstra to bring our massive catalogue of music videos to Telstra TV”, said Steve Sos, managing director, Australia and New Zealand, of Vevo. “Being able to tap into Telstra’s impressive reach and distribution is another step towards our goal of bringing music videos back to the living room. In doing so we are also able to significantly increase our growing pool of inventory on the big screen for our commercial partners.”