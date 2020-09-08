Just as the English Premier League football season is poised to return, BT Sport is giving customers more ways to watch the sports content it offers by making services available on Fire TV, Android TV, Roku streaming players and Roku TV models.
In addition to the Premier League, BT Sport is also bringing fans coverage of Premiership rugby, MotoGP, boxing and UFC. The app is now available on a wide range of large screen devices and platforms which also include Samsung smart TV, NOW TV, Sony PlayStation, Xbox, Google Chromecast and Apple TV, as well as mobiles, tablets, BT TV, Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin Media. Existing BT Sport customers with access to the app for large screen devices can access BT Sport on the new devices and platforms at no extra cost, allowing them to watch live, catch-up and on-demand sport, and, have a second screen to watch two livestreams simultaneously.
BT Sport customers who have the necessary BT subscription plus a 4K capable Fire TV, Roku streaming device, or, one of the 4K devices running Android TV such as selected TV sets manufactured by brands including Sony, Panasonic, Philips and Hisense, will be able to access BT Sport Ultimate, a channel providing regular live sport in 4K with High Dynamic Range (HDR).
“BT continues to connect more viewers to BT Sport content, leading the market with innovative ways to watch,” said Andy Haworth, managing director, commercial, BT Sport. “Sports fans can expect more exciting innovations over the coming new football and rugby seasons.”
