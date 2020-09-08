Content aggregator and distributor Alchimie has announced a new distribution agreement with leading global news channel Euronews.
Under the terms of the agreement, Alchimie will distribute over 1500 hours of Euronews multi-language factual content via Alchimie’s range of themed linear, VOD and SVOD channels available on over 40 digital platforms and mobile networks across Europe, Asia and South Africa.
Euronews produces and broadcasts content in 12 languages including Spanish, English, French and German and its premium programming has a European perspective and designed to provide an insight into current affairs, science, technology, culture, climate, business and culture. These genres are said to complement Alchimie’s themed channels which feature content from journalists across Europe.
The new agreement with Euronews is said by Alchimie to reflect its content strategy. “In a world where information is often reduced to 140 characters, it’s important for audiences to access and be entertained by reliable, high quality journalism and trusted, factual content,” said chief content officer Frederic Rossignol. “Our agreement with Euronews helps us to provide this via our channels, giving our audiences insight to topics that interest them, from a European perspective, and in their own language.”
“Euronews programming aims to give greater insight into world events with an independent perspective, as well as addressing the urgent issues we face today relying on facts and trusted information. We’re delighted with our new partnership with Alchimie allowing Euronews to strengthens its digital distribution,” added Euronews director of worldwide distribution Maxime Carboni.
“This partnership will introduce our shows and content in multiple languages to new audiences across the world, giving viewers insight , through impartial reporting, into the stories and events that are shaping the world.”
Euronews produces and broadcasts content in 12 languages including Spanish, English, French and German and its premium programming has a European perspective and designed to provide an insight into current affairs, science, technology, culture, climate, business and culture. These genres are said to complement Alchimie’s themed channels which feature content from journalists across Europe.
The new agreement with Euronews is said by Alchimie to reflect its content strategy. “In a world where information is often reduced to 140 characters, it’s important for audiences to access and be entertained by reliable, high quality journalism and trusted, factual content,” said chief content officer Frederic Rossignol. “Our agreement with Euronews helps us to provide this via our channels, giving our audiences insight to topics that interest them, from a European perspective, and in their own language.”
“Euronews programming aims to give greater insight into world events with an independent perspective, as well as addressing the urgent issues we face today relying on facts and trusted information. We’re delighted with our new partnership with Alchimie allowing Euronews to strengthens its digital distribution,” added Euronews director of worldwide distribution Maxime Carboni.
“This partnership will introduce our shows and content in multiple languages to new audiences across the world, giving viewers insight , through impartial reporting, into the stories and events that are shaping the world.”