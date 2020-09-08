Aiming to drive long-term subscriber value for OTT and pay-TV providers, Firstlight Media and ThinkAnalytics have entered into a technology collaboration to develop cloud-native personalisation capabilities.





The partnership will see the two companies use Firstlight Media’s content management system (CMS) and ThinkAnalytics’ Content Discovery Platform to empower product owners and programmers to deliver personalised viewing experiences combining the best of human editorial and AI-powered recommendations.



Firstlight Media’s CMS offers real-time metadata management, pre-integration of third-party enrichment providers, storefront pre-visualisation tools with real-time and scheduled publishing and editable electronic programme guides. The integration with Content Discovery Platform is designed to increase the ability of the CMS to deliver enhanced personalised recommendations and content discovery based on a range of defined or customised use cases that Firstlight says are proven to boost viewer engagement.



"Keeping audiences engaged when there is so much competition for eyeballs requires the ability to anticipate each new step in the viewer's decision matrix," added ThinkAnalytics CEO Gabriel Berger. "This partnership will help customers drive engagement by enabling more informed, real-time programming decisions that really resonate with viewers."