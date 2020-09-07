Maintaining its current content expansion, ViacomCBS Networks UK has announced a new partnership between its MTV Play business and mobile operator O2.





As part of the deal, and as part of their existing mobile network subscriptions, O2 customers will be offered the SVOD direct-to-consumer streaming app free of charge for three months. It means that O2 subscribers will now able to unlock and enjoy hundreds of hours’ worth of MTV Play’s long-form episodic and short-form content on-demand, via Priority, O2’s rewards platform.



MTV Playhouses current, premiering MTV shows and full boxsets of library titles, in addition to a live linear stream of MTV UK and original short form digital series. Key titles available include smash-hit flagship shows Ex on the Beach, Geordie Shore, Teen Mom, Catfish and nostalgic favourites such as The Hills.



Throughout lockdown and up until the end of July 2020 MTV Play has strengthened its viewership, up 338% compared to the previous year, with 58% of all-time views on the app taking place during this period. Flagship formats Celebrity Ex on the Beach and Teen Mom UK were at the forefront of fans’ lockdown viewing, with over 50% of subscribers engaging with the latter.



"Partnerships are fundamental to our model and essential for reaching new audiences, so we're pleased to have struck this deal for MTV Play with one of the UK's most prominent mobile networks," said Arran Tindall, chief commercial officer, EVP, commercial and content distribution at ViacomCBS Networks International commenting on the deal. "MTV Play will enable O2 customers to enjoy MTV's premium content as and when they choose. The app continues to grow its viewership, reflecting the popularity of the youth-focused, reality programming available."