Offering access to over 100 channels in Spanish, English and Italian, the platform will be launched on 1 October 2020 and provides an end-to-end live linear TV, premium network content, VOD and SVOD channels, and online betting gaming content to mobile, tablet and PC subscribers.

As part of the deal, A1 Telekom Austria Group — a provider of end-to-end technical services such as playout, satellite distribution and contribution services to TV channels and operators over different satellites in Europe and Asia — will deliver premium quality European TV channels to the Boss TV Platform via IP delivery solution (SRT) from its Aflenz Teleport in Europe to the USA. SRT is an open source video transport protocol that is designed to optimise streaming performance across networks with secure streams and support the playout of high quality live video content.

“Partnering with Boss TV on the US market is a reflection of our innovative and professional approach towards our customers,” commented Elena Petrova, head of wholesale broadcasting at A1 Telekom Austria Group. “We are happy to enable the ambitious market entry strategy of European TV channels in the US market while supporting our strategic partner Boss TV with professional technical delivery of the best quality content.”



Boss TV chief technology officer Diego Cardona added: “It is a pleasure to start this important partnership with A1 Telekom Austria Group in order to ensure the expansion of our portfolio and the diversity of content that we would like to offer to our customers via the Boss TV platform. We are very much looking forward to working with such a strong partner as A1 Telekom Austria Group.”