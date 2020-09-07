Mobile operator EE has stolen a march on its UK rivals to top the 5G performance chart, according to research by RootMetrics.

Now all four major UK operators have launched 5G in the UK, the analyst firm was able to collate performance data on both 4G LTE and 5G infrastructures of EE, O2, Three and Vodafone for the first half of 2020.

The report showed that EE had the best overall 5G availability in the UK as well as consistently fast 5G speeds against competitors by RootMetrics’ independent, real-world network testing.

In London, EE has the highest 5G availability at 28.8%, compared with Three and Vodafone at 5.2%, and O2 at 0.3%. EE was also the only operator to register median download speeds above 30Mbps in the majority of UK cities, continuing its position as the number one network for 5G in the UK.

EE topped availability during the first half of 2020, with 40.2%, while Vodafone, Three and O2 recorded 16.8%, 15.4% and 0.6% respectively.

RootMetrics measured 5G availability and 5G median download speed (Mbps) in the UK’s 16 largest cities, providing a holistic view of each network’s real-world 5G performance. It also looked at how consistently the operators delivered download speeds across all network technologies to show the speeds end users are likely to experience on each operator’s network.