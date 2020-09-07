Animation specialist Crunchyroll is to strike up another partnership with content provider Adult Swim on the production of Shenmue, an original anime series based on the SEGA game franchise.
Shenmue is an anime series with 13 episodes, following the journey of Ryo Hazuki. After he witnesses his father’s murder at the family dojo, Ryo dedicates his life to finding the man responsible - a mission that takes him from the streets of Yokosuka, Japan to Hong Kong, and beyond. Soon he'll learn that larger, mystical forces are at play as he trains to become the ultimate martial artist in his quest for revenge.
The series is directed by Sakurai Chikara with animation production by Telecom Animation Film, and production management provided by Sola Entertainment. Video game creator Yu Suzuki is also onboard as an executive producer. Additional Crunchyroll and Adult Swim Productions include the recently announced Fena: Pirate Princess and Blade Runner - Black Lotus.
The new production will stream worldwide outside of Japan and mainland China on Crunchyroll and air on Adult Swim’s Toonami in the domestic US.
Commenting on the partnership, Sarah Victor, head of development, Crunchyroll said: “The first Shenmue video game was released more than twenty years ago and we’re so excited to be working again with Adult Swim to bring this franchise to life through anime. We’re eager to show our fans more of this action-packed adventure series as we move through production.”
“The world of Shenmue is fascinating and unique, and we are so excited to partner with Yu Suzuki to bring his epic creation to anime- and make a kick-ass martial arts epic,” added Jason DeMarco, SVP/creative director on-air for Adult Swim.
