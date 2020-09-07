Aiming to assist media companies cope with the new normal in the production industry, independent media asset management technology solutions specialist Tedial has announced a range of enhancements to its core MAM product and hybrid cloud technologies.
Specifically, the company has added new features for its Smartlive automated live sports production solution; new functionalities to its Hybrid Cloud architecture; and new multiple deployment option features to its Hyper IMF MAM solution. These new features and upgrades said the company will give broadcasters the edge they need to return to live programming stronger and make them ready for remote operations and able to target and win fans with better storytelling.
“There are lessons to be learned from living through a pandemic that quarantined most of the world’s population, and for most this has been an eye-opener. Going forward, on-site footprints will be dramatically reduced,” explained Tedial CEO Emilio L. Zapata. “Remote operations, talked about for years but not globally implemented, have been catapulted to the forefront of technology as a result of social distancing with both talent and tech working from home…Smartlive and Hybrid Cloud technologies will assist media companies with these changes and help them to adapt as the industry moves forward.”
The new Smartlive has several features and functionalities designed for increased fan engagement. Broadcasters are now said to be able to deliver improved and more vivid graphics thanks to a new integration between Smartlive and Singular.live’s cloud-based technology for live graphic overlays. This major development is said to give broadcasters the capability to enhance storytelling by layering graphics on top of highlights. Aiming to provide an additional advantage for remote production Tedial’s player allows users to review content in different low-res quality with an automatic adaptive bit rate depending on the quality of the connection.
Smartlive is also now connected to a video AI engine to detect replays into the video live stream or file to provide even more advanced storytelling, making highlights more dynamic. This will also allow it to use a metadata engine to automate clip creation to distribution – including tight integration with social media.
With the enhanced Hybrid Cloud, Tedial is integrating new technology enabling companies to efficiently operate using their current architecture with the capability to evolve as future operational and commercial factors change. Tedial notes that to maximise Hybrid Cloud capabilities, users need a dynamic content management solution that transparently manages various tiers across departments, locations or in the cloud. This includes on-premise live storage, nearline storage, deep archive tape libraries or public cloud storage such as AWS S3, AWS S3 Glacier Deep Archive or Microsoft Azure Blob Storage.
Tedial’s HYPER IMF is claimed to be the world’s only end-to-end IMF workflow that supports IMF formats for ingest, archive and delivery. Hyper IMF is said to add value to customers with unique and new features including component-based assets with multi-resolution MPEG-Dash streaming and end-to-end IMF workflows with third-party systems integrations. Deployment options include on local premises, in a public or private cloud with native S3 management, or in a hybrid cloud where heavy media manipulation can be completed on-premises and the distribution and activities that require external access can be carried out in the cloud.
