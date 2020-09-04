European cinema channel Eurochannel has expanded its presence in Brazil with a launch on OTT pay-TV operator Guigo TV as part of its Cinema Package.

Gustavo Vainstein, Eurochannel’s CEO, said: “We are delighted to expand our presence in Brazil with the launch of Eurochannel on Guigo TV. We thank Guigo TV for their trust in our award-winning content and the opportunity to reach a wider audience in Brazil.”

Renato Svirsky, Guigo TV’s director added: “We are very happy with the addition of Eurochannel to our channel portfolio. Eurochannel is the first movie channel available to our customers, and to have such a prestigious brand together with us is a guarantee that we will provide a great experience for our subscribers.”

In September, Eurochannel will be showing a selection of more than 80 exclusive European films and TV series, including the worldwide premiere of Internal Affairs, a drama about a serial killer in a town where a mysterious rabies outbreak occurs. As links between the murders and the contagion puzzle investigators, only one reclusive academic seems to have the clues to solve it all.