 Eurochannel launches on Guigo TV in Brazil | OTT | News | Rapid TV News
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our privacy policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them. [Close]

Details

European cinema channel Eurochannel has expanded its presence in Brazil with a launch on OTT pay-TV operator Guigo TV as part of its Cinema Package.

eurochannelGustavo Vainstein, Eurochannel’s CEO, said: “We are delighted to expand our presence in Brazil with the launch of Eurochannel on Guigo TV. We thank Guigo TV for their trust in our award-winning content and the opportunity to reach a wider audience in Brazil.”

Renato Svirsky, Guigo TV’s director added: “We are very happy with the addition of Eurochannel to our channel portfolio. Eurochannel is the first movie channel available to our customers, and to have such a prestigious brand together with us is a guarantee that we will provide a great experience for our subscribers.”

In September, Eurochannel will be showing a selection of more than 80 exclusive European films and TV series, including the worldwide premiere of Internal Affairs, a drama about a serial killer in a town where a mysterious rabies outbreak occurs. As links between the murders and the contagion puzzle investigators, only one reclusive academic seems to have the clues to solve it all.

Verizon
Synamedia - IBC 2020 - all articles

latest whitepapers

Most recent in OTT