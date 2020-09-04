Constructing a new organisation that it says will accelerate digital transformation by driving efficiencies and enabling new investment, media giant Discovery has realigned a number of its operating markets in EMEA in a bid to improve strategic focus and enable further investment in its direct-to-consumer (DTC) businesses.





However, Explaining the rationale for the move, Kasia Kieli, president and MD of Discovery EMEA said that the company was working systematically to rationalise its operation and find synergies and efficiencies across the EMEA business. “We have come a long way over the years and with this restructuring we have defined a clear path towards a leaner operating model, where we utilise the best competence across markets,” she said. “By combining knowhow and leveraging our scale, we will be able to streamline decision making and operate with greater speed and focus towards future business opportunities.”In the new EMEA operation, James Gibbons will become GM of the UK & Nordics portfolio, with his existing role realigned to encompass the Nordic markets in addition to the UK markets. The Nordic markets will be unified under the leadership of Nicklas Norrby who has been in charge of the Swedish business since 2019 and will now report directly to James Gibbons.Benelux will be unified with Germany under the leadership of GM Germany and Benelux Susanne Aigner, while Spain and France will be unified under the leadership of GM Iberia and France, Antonio Ruiz. Jamie Cooke will take on a new combined role for Russia, CEEMCA, MEA and pay-TV, and will continue to cover maternity leave for Victoria Davies. Cooke comes from the role as SVP chief of staff EMEA. Leah Hooper will be taking the role of SVP direct-to-consumer growth and strategy international, and Espen Skoland is named SVP communications for EMEA.However, TVN CEO Piotr Korycki has announced his departure from Discovery. Kasia Kieli, will going forward take a leadership role of the Polish television network.