In a clear sighting of the new normal of the media market and where new opportunities will lie, factual channel provider and producer Insight TV is to co-produce with G2 Esports the first televised version of the latter’s online esports talent search series, Making the Squad: FIFA Edition.
The eight-part series is based on the new FIFA 21 game from Electronic Arts (EA) and is currently in pre-production. Throughout the competition, players will not only be tested on their FIFA 21 gaming skills, but also on how well they can transfer what they’ve learned on their consoles into fun, dynamic IRL (in real life) FIFA inspired challenges. The outcome of the IRL challenges will give certain players a strategic advantage in the gaming challenge, but ultimately it will be how they perform in the head-to-head FIFA 21 matches that will determine who gets eliminated and who advances through the competition. The winner goes home with €10,000.
Interviews and visits to their hometowns will provide a look into what drives each contestant to join the eSports scene and entertain the audience, their successes and failures while following their dream, and the friends and family who support them on their journey. The contestants will also have an opportunity to meet and be mentored by top esports players, who will share some tips and tricks on how to make it to the top of their game.
The co-production is said to bring together Insight TV's focus on telling relevant stories for its millennial audience with G2's expertise in storytelling within the world of esports entertainment. Making the Squad: FIFA Edition will be filmed in 4K Ultra HD and casting for participants is under way and contestants will train at the G2 Esports Academy in Berlin.
Pringles is coming on board as the presenting partner for Making the Squad: FIFA Edition and as part of the sponsorship, it will present special experiences featuring the contestants and the audience that will be included as interstitials in the programming and on social media.
“What makes this series so unique is the fact that it bridges the virtual and real football (soccer) worlds, tasking competitors to apply the skills they learn in each challenge to win,” commented Arun Maljaars, vice president, content and channels, Insight TV. “G2’s founder and legendary esports player turned CEO, Carlos ‘ocelote’ Rodriguez will be bringing his unmatched energy and passion as a judge, challenging contestants to fight for success, all the time balancing entertainment and skill."
